Pokemon Go: Audino, Shiny Lickitung A Part Of Valentine Celebration

Pokemon Go is ready for the next event which is related to the celebration of love. The Valentine’s Day special event will add a few new Pokemon to the game.

The event will run until the 17th of February at 10 PM local time where players will see more pink-colored Pokemons on the map like Luvsdisc, Chansey and more. There is also a higher chance that you will hatch a pink Pokemon from Eggs and see them as Raid Bosses.

There is also a chance that players might see a Shiny Chansey or Shiny Happiny. The event will also bring forward Audino and Alomomola for the first time. Since these are rare, players will have to be really lucky to see one out in the pen.

The next community day for Pokemon Go will be happening 22nd February.