Pokemon Go First 2020 Community Day Details Dropped

We are only days away from the start of the first Community Day event of 2020. The first event will be happening on the 19th of January and here is what we know about the event right now.

This time, the featured Pokemon of the event will be Piplup, the starter Water0Type Pokemon from Pokemon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum. Players will also get a higher chance of catching a Shiny Piplup during the event.

If you do evolve Piplup to its final evolution form during the event, it will also lean a new special event-exclusive move although we still do not know what the move is yet.

The event will start at 11 am and will go on until 2 pm in the Northern Hemisphere while the Southern Hemisphere players can only start catching from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.

The usual event bonus should also return during the event.