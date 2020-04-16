Pokemon Go: First Ever Incense Day Event Announced

With so many people having to stay home now, Incense has become a huge part of the game and to keep things exciting for their players, Niantic has now announced a special Incense Day event. Here is what we know right now.

The new Incense Day will bring out a few types of Pokemon throughout the day including some Shiny. At different points, the Incense will attract different types of Pokemons. The type will rotate every hour and Niantics have already release the list of what type and Pokemon will appear every hour.

-11 AM – 12 PM local time: Water-type Pokemon like Poliwag, Tentacool, Spheal, and Clamperl

-12 – 1 PM local time: Fire-type Pokemon like Growlithe, Ponyta, Houndour, and Litwick

-1 – 2 PM local time: Grass-type Pokemon like Oddish, Roselia, Lileep, and Ferroseed

-2 – 3 PM local time: Psychic-type Pokemon like Slowpoke, Baltoy, Bronzor, and Gothita

-3 – 4 PM local time: Bug-type Pokemon like Caterpie, Ledyba, Skorupi, and Joltik

-4 – 5 PM local time: Ground-type Pokemon like Wooper, Barboach, Hippopotas, and Drilbur

Sentret will also be seen more often during the event and players will have a chance to catch a Shiny version. The event will be on the 19th of April so mark your calendar.