Pokemon Go Legendary Pokemon Returns For A Few Weeks

Virizion, the Legendary Pokemon that was in Pokemon Go will soon be replaced by Heatran. Of course, this is not the first time that Heatran was in the game but if you missed it the last time, this is your chance to nab one.

From Diamond and Pearl, Heatran will be appearing in Raid Battles until the 4th of February. Players will also get a chance to encounter and capture a Shiny version of Heatran.

Heatran will be appearing in the game on the 7th of January. Being a Fire and Steel-type Pokemon, the best chance for you to take down this Pokemon is with Ground-type Pokemon like Rhyperior and Groudon. Other Pokemon types like Fighting and Water-type Pokemon will also be pretty effective against Heatran.

The Hacthathon event is also ongoing right now while the Community Day for January 2020 will also be starting soon.