Home Games • Pokemon Go: March Details Released

Pokemon Go: March Details Released

 - March 6, 2020

It is a new month and that means a new Community Day coming soon. Niantic has recently released some new details about March Community Day.

The date has been set on the 15th of March and this time, the event will focus on Abra, the Psychic-type Pokemon which means players will start seeing more Abra on the map. There is also a higher chance of people actually catching the Shiny Abra.

Players will also have to evolve it all the way to Alakazam to get it to learn the special move. We do not know what move it will be yet but that details should be revealed as we get closer to the event.

The usual Community Day bonus will also be returning. The Legendary Pokemon Thindurus is also still in the game so players still have some time to battle the Pokemon and try to capture it.

In Games

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
  • Follow Michelle Kadeon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked*

*

*