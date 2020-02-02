Pokemon Go New Febraury Event Will Bring In New Legendary

Fans of the Pokemon Go game will have a lot to looks forward to this month as the developer announce all the events the game will have this month.

Besides the monthly Community Day, there are also a few more important events that players can look forward to. There will be a new Special Research questline that will focus on Team Rocket. The final reward is a battle with Giovanni where players will get a chance to capture a Shadow Legendary Pokemon. Shadow Raikou.

There will also be a new Field Research this month where players can catch a Woobat. There is also a special Sinnoh celebration event that will be starting from the 7th of February until the 10th of February.

Players can also look forward to the annual Valentine’s Day event which will run from the 14th of February until the 17th of February. For the first time, we will also be seeing a Pokemon Spotlight Hour event which will start on the 4th of February from 6 to 7 pm local time where a surprise Pokemon will appear more frequently on the map. On the 6th, there will be a Mystery Bonus Hour event.