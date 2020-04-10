Pokemon Go: New Leaderboard Feature Added

With the Battle League now online for Pokemon Go, players will want to see how they are performing against other players and Niantics is already on it as they announce the release of the leaderboards for Go Battle League.

The update will be arriving on the 10th of April after the Go Battle League changes from Ultra League to Master League. The new leaderboard will show the top 500 players along with their team, rating, ranking, and matches. The board will also be updated every day from 8 to 10 pm.

To celebrate the launch of the event, there will be a special Marill event that will be happening in Pokemon Go this weekend on the 12th of April so players will have a higher chance of encountering Marill from 11 am to 2 pm.

Pokemon Go players can also take part in the spring 2020 event which will end of the 16th of April.