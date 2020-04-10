Home Games • Pokemon Go Spring 2020 Event: What’s Available

Pokemon Go Spring 2020 Event: What’s Available

 - April 10, 2020

From now until the 16th of April, players will be able to take part in the Pokemon Go Spring 2020 Event and here are some of the things that players will be able to find.

During the event, players will be seeing the special springtime Pokemon on the map along with some new Shiny Pokemon. Pokemons like Exeggcute, Chansey, Mareep, Marill, and Torchic will be seen more often. There is also a higher chance of encountering a Shiny Exeggcute now.

There will also be special Beneary and Pikachu on the map that will have a flower hat on. Pokemon that will hatch from eggs will include Pichu, Togepi, Tyrogue, Chingling, Happiny, Munchlax, and Riolu.

From now until the 21st of April, players can also try and catch Landorus in Raids.

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
