Pokemon Go Spring 2020 Event: What’s Available

From now until the 16th of April, players will be able to take part in the Pokemon Go Spring 2020 Event and here are some of the things that players will be able to find.

During the event, players will be seeing the special springtime Pokemon on the map along with some new Shiny Pokemon. Pokemons like Exeggcute, Chansey, Mareep, Marill, and Torchic will be seen more often. There is also a higher chance of encountering a Shiny Exeggcute now.

There will also be special Beneary and Pikachu on the map that will have a flower hat on. Pokemon that will hatch from eggs will include Pichu, Togepi, Tyrogue, Chingling, Happiny, Munchlax, and Riolu.

From now until the 21st of April, players can also try and catch Landorus in Raids.