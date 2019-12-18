Pokemon Go: Third Legendary Member Arrives

Now that Terrakion, the second member of the Sword of Justice has been removed from Pokemon Go, fans are looking forward to seeing the next Legendary getting added to the game.

From now until the 7th of January, Virizion, the third member of Sword of Justice will be seen in Raid battles. Virizion is a Grass and Fighting-type Pokemon which means Flying-type would be your best option here. Fire, Ice, Poison, Psychic and Fairy-type Pokemon will also be great options to take into battle. Some Pokemons that you might want to pick includes Lugia, Entei, Glaceon and Gardevoir.

As part of the special Raid weekend, Legendary Pokemon Lugia and Ho-Oh will also be added to the game.

Pokemon also had some events line up for the Holidays which will be starting on the 24th of December and ending on the 1st of January.