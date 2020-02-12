Pokemon Home: What Is There To Know

Nintendo has just announced the new Pokemon Home for Nintendo Switch, a cloud-based subscription service that will allow users to transfer their Pokemon from previous games into the latest Pokemon Sword & Shield.

Players can store Pokemons they capture from previous games. There will be two versions, the Switch version and the mobile version which is available on iOS and Android. While they might be called the same, they are actually complimenting apps and not alternative apps which the mobile version coming with some other features like trading.

The Pokemon Home app will be free and will have most of the features available but there is also a paid version that will come with more storage. The subscription is $3 a month and $16 for 12 months.

To celebrate the release of the Pokemon Home, The Pokemon Company is now offering a free month of Pokemon Bank