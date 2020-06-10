Pokemon Sword & Shield Isle Of Armor & Crown Tundra Detailed

The Pokemon Sword and Shield will be getting some DLC expansions soon and here is what we know now about the upcoming expansions.

Called the Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, the first expansion will be coming on the 17th of June while the other will only be coming this fall. Both expansions will be bundled together so you will only need $30 USD to get both. There is no option to only get one so if you would like to try one, you need to get the bundle. You will also need to buy two if you plan to play it on both the Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield.

Those that pre-purchase the expansion will get an exclusive Pikachu uniform and Eevee uniform for your trainer. Those that get the expansion pass before the 31st of August will also get clothing items based on Leon’s cap and tights.

Each expansion will also bring in a few more Pokemons that were not included in the game before with up to 200 more returning to the game. There will also be some new Pokemons including Legendaries Kubfu and Calyrex.