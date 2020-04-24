Polestar 2 Starting Price Slashed

Volvo decided to slash the price of their Polestar 2 just so that its customers can still claim state and federal incentives. With the new discount, the Polestar 2 will start from below the $60k mark.

Both California and New York decided to change their incentive program to encourage consumers to look for more affordable models. Those that spend over $60k on an EV will only get $500k incentive now. Since the Polestar 2 was originally priced at $63,000 their customers would not be eligible for the incentive program.

With the new $59,000 pricing, customers in New York and California will be qualified to claim $2000 instead of $500. On top fo that, Polestar also announced the price list for some of their main options like the 20inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, and Performance Pack.

Polestar 2 will officially be arriving in the Summer but motorists can reserve one now on their website.