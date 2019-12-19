Polestar 2 Will Out Tow Tesla?

Polestar is revealing a little more details about the Polestar 2 including how much it can tow.

According to the automaker, the EV model will be able to tow an impressive 3300 pounds which will put it ahead of the Tesla Model 3 which can only tow 1300 pounds right now.

Of course, towing on a compact sedan is not really that in demand right now in the US but in Europe where caravanning is pretty popular, we could see how the customers could be swayed by this.

The Polestar 2 will come with an electric-folding tow car as an option. The accessory will cost an additional $1200 in Germany. To get a tow car on the Tesla Model 3 would also cost the same but with its low tow value, we don’t see why a Tesla Model 3 owner would want to get one.