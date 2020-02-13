Porsche Cayman GT4 & Boxster Spyder: Manual Won’t Be The Only Option

Currently, if you are looking to get the Porshe 718 Caymen GT4 or the 718 Boxster Spyder, your only option will be to get it with the six-speed manual transmission but customers will have one more option to choose from soon.

It was announced that the dual-clutch PDK transmission will soon be offered as an option as well to broaden the appeal of the vehicle. While they did announce the new transmission option, what they did not reveal was the price of the transmission.

We do now that both models will be getting the PDK option before the year ends. Both models will come powered by a 4.0 liter naturally aspirated flat-six engines that will be offering about 414hp and 310lb ft of torque.

The models will only need 4.4 seconds to go from 0-62mph and will have a top speed of 187mph with the manual transmission.