Porsche Taycan Turbo EPA Numbers Not Ideal

WLTP numbers suggested that the Porsche Taycan Turbo will be able to offer about 280miles of range and while people already expected the EPA numbers to be lower, nobody expected it to be lowered by that much.

EPA has now announced that the vehicle will only be able to offer 201miles which will put in below a lot of its competitors. The Porsche Taycan is powered by a 93.4 kWh battery pack which should be more than enough and that the 800-volt system should give the Taycan an advantage but according to EPA, all this does not translate to good range.

With models like the Tesla model S offering about 348miles range, the Taycan range is starting to look fairly dissapointed but of course, those that do get the Taycan probably do not care much about the range of the vehicle but what Porsche has to offer in terms of driving experience so we think this would not affect their sales at all.

Porsche has also reported that the Taycan sales were much higher than they expected.