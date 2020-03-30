PS5’s Quantum Error: First Trailer Dropped

PlayStation 5’S Quantum Error developer TeamKill Media has finally release a new trailer for their upcoming horror first-person shooter game.

Right now, the trailer looks very impressive but of course, the trailer also mentioned that the footage was generated in-engine which means when the game does arrive, it might not actually look like this.

While Quantum Error will be released on PS5, it is also developed for PS4. Other games that have been confirmed for PS5 include Godfall by Counterplay Games along with Watch Dogs: Legion and Lord fo the Rings: Gollum.

You can check out the new trailer below.

PS5 is also set to arrive later this year but with everything that has been going on right now, things could be pushed back.