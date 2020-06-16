Quantum Error: New Details Dropped

More details about Quantum Error, the upcoming horror game set for PS5 was revealed this week. Here is what we have learned so far.

During the Future Games Show, new footages from the game were revealed with one showing the creepy environment and monsters we will be seeing in the game. The game will be coming in as an FPS cosmic horror game.

We will be playing as Captain Jacob Thomas, a firefighter that has been sent in with Shane Costa, his parts, and a crew to the Monad Quantum Research Facility to learn about what has happened.

The goal to try and save as many as possible but doing that might not be as easy as you hope. The game will be released on the upcoming PS5 console but it will also be available on the PS4 as well.