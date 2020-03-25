Ram 1500 Rebel TRX Spotted With Production Lights

The Ram 1500 Rebel TRX was spotted getting tested out in the open and while the vehicle was well covered up, some details could still be seen including the lights of the upcoming model.

From what we can see, the lights will now be mounted on the inside of the hood scoop. It is hard to see the market lights right now so some people are speculating that it could have been integrated into the headlights.

At this point, there is still a lot that we do not know about the Ram 1500 Rebel TRX but it was reported that we will be seeing it at the end of the year. There were also reports about it being powered by a supercharged V8 engine that could offer an impressive 707hp.

The vehicle should also have a four-wheel-drive system and will be fitted with suspension that has been modified for high-speed off-roading.