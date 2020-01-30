Ram 1500 TRX Spotted With Lots To Hide

This is not the first time the Ram 1500 TRX was spotted getting tested out in the open but this will be one of the rare occasions where the vehicle was caught wearing its production bodywork.

Before you get too excited, the prototype was heavily covered up so a lot of the details are still a mystery right now but what we did get to see is the bulging fenders front and rear along with the bulging hood that suggests that we might see a supercharged V8 underneath it.

The front bumper looked similar to what we have seen on the Ram1 500 Rebel. The suspension control arms in the front and back were carried over from the past prototype while the tires seem to be from the Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tires.

The Ram 1500 TRX is expected to go on sale in 2022 so we are expecting an unveiling to happen sometime next year.