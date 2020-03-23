Red Dead Online Bonus Available For PS4 Players

Red Dead Online, the online mode in Red Dead Redemption will be giving away some free bonuses to their PS4 players. Here is what we know now.

There will be some free Ability Cards that players can pick up for free now. All they need to do is play Red Dead Online by the 6th of April, head to the Abilities section and get them.

So nice as it is, there was no mention of when the Xbox One and PC players will be getting these bonuses. They might have to wait a little longer or maybe the developer is only offering it on the PS4?

With everything that has been going on right now, some fans are worried that they will not be seeing any more new content for the game until things calm down but according to Rockstart Games, things will continue as planned during the pandemic.