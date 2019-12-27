Resident Evil 3 Remake Will Be Even More Action-Packed

The Resident Evil 2 remake was already pretty interesting with the updated monster pop up rooms and more but the developer wants to make the Resident Evil 3 Remake even more action pack.

Codename “Escape” the remake version of Resident Evil 3 will stick closely to the original game but it will get some changes and rearrangements to make things more exciting similar to the lat remake. It was added that Jill’s outfit was also changed so that she looks more comfortable as the game will be more action-pack this time around.

It was also added that the game is currently 90% complete so we should be seeing it very soon. The developer also promises that the Resident Evil Resistance will get a lot of maps when it arrives.

Resident Evil 3 is set to arrive on PS4, Xbox One and PC on the 3rd of April 2020.