Resident Evil 3 Remake: You Only Need Your Knife?

Like Resident Evil 2 Remake, the upcoming Resident Evil 3 Remake will also make a few changes to the original game to keep things interesting and there will be some elements that developers will bring over including the option to complete the whole game only with a knife.

According to Peter Fabiano, the producer of the game, the knife in RE3 is inexhaustible which means it will not break after a few uses. That also means that you can hold on to it forever and slash your way through the game. In RE2 Remake, the knife would break after a few uses and you will have to find another one.

This also means that you are in a position where you do not have any ammo left, there is always the knife. It won’t do as much damage but at least it is something.

With that, we can expect to see some knife only speedruns coming our way when the game drops.