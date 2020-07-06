Resident Evil Village Will Tie Up Some Knots

We are slowly starting to learn more about the upcoming Resident Evil Village and one nice detail that were revealed is that the new game will close up Ethan’s story which was in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

While it will be related to the previous game, the producer made it clear that the new game is not a Resident Evil 8 game. In the Interview in Famitsu, it was revealed that about 60% of the game has been completed and that they have already been working on it for 3.5 years.

Of course, we do know that there are two mid-game choices in the game where the character will need to choose his or the other character and we do not know which story Residen Evil Village will pick up from.

It is also speculated that the game will have another protagonist. The game is set to be released in 2021 on PC and the new consoles Xbox Series X and PS5.