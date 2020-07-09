River City Girls Getting Another Game

River City Girls the scrolling game will be getting a second game. The announcement was tweeted out by WayForward this week.

While we do know that a new game is in the works, the developer is currently being very conservative with their information about the new game adding that they do not have any details to share right now but that more updates will be coming in the future.

Some people initially thought that they were working on a new DLC for the game but the developer correctly them by confirming that it is a separate project with people now believing it to be a prequel.

With the kind of success the first game got, it is easy to see why the developer would want to continue exploring this franchise. Just a few months ago, a new secret ending was added to the game.