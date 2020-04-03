Rivian Factory Takes Shape, Rivian R1T & R1S Could Come Late

New images showing the Rivian factory showed that the factory taking shape and while everything seems to be doing fine for the company, it is highly possible that the Rivian R1S and R1T will not be arriving on time.

Rivian did announce that they will be shutting down their factory during the pandemic to show the spread as well as protect their team but added that that has not stopped them from making progress.

They added that their teams have been working from living rooms, kitchen tables, backyards, basements and new cleaned out closets to bring the vehicles to life but of course, with the delay of the factory, it will probably mean that the vehicles will have to be pushed back.

Rivian is trying to minimize the disruption to their schedule but they do not have anything to announce at this point.