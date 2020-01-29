Rivian Opening Up Their Doors To Welcome Ford?

There have been a lot of talks about the upcoming Rivian vehicle which the latest news revealing where it will be manufactured at.

According to MotorTrend, the upcoming SUV and pickup truck will be built at a former Mitsubishi plant in Illinois. R.J. Scaringe, the CEO of Rivian added that the company is on track to build the vehicle in the third quarter but those vehicles are not the only thing that the plant will be working on.

It was added that Rivian will also be handling the production of their Ford or Lincoln EV SUV at the same plant. It was also added that the design and engineering for the Ford/Lincoln SUV are ready but they did not reveal the timeline of the product only saying that it will be an impressive product.

We should be hearing more about the Rivian models as we get closer to its debut date.