Rocket League: New LTM To Arrive Next Week

 - April 10, 2020

Rocket League will be getting a limited-time mode next week. Psyonix announced that the new Heatseeker model will be arriving on the 16th of April.

The new mode is a 3v3 limited-time mode where the ball is turned into a homing missile. If the player touches the ball, the ball will seek the opposing team goal and the only way to redirect it would be for the other team player to touch the ball. Each touch will increase the speed of the ball.

The mode will be in the same from the 16th of April until the 20th of April. Those that log in to play the new mode will also get a free Hypnoteks player banner.

If you have not seen the trailer, you can check it out below.

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
