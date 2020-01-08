Rolls-Royce Cullinan Saves The Day?

Things did not look so great for Rolls-Royce not too long ago but it looks like they are on the way back up as the automaker announced that they have experienced a 25% jump in sales last year.

It was added that the jump was mainly because of the strong demand for the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the first-ever SUV that the automaker has launched. Rolls-Royce added that they sold about 4107 units in 2018 but managed to sell an impressive 5152 unit in 2019.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan was revealed back in 2018. So far, Rolls-Royce seems to be thriving in North America with a third of their sales coming from that region while China and Europe following closely behind.

Seeing so much change happening to the auto industry in the last few years, it is nice to see that Rolls-Royce might have found their footing during this latest shift.