Saints Row 4: Re-Elected Almost Ready For Switch

Nintendo Switch will be getting Saints Row IV: Re-Elected including all the DLC that it has gotten so far.

The game was released back in 2013 where players got to become the President of the United States and will have to defend the planet from the Zin aliens.

The game was a huge success and now Nintendo Switch players will get a taste of it as well. The Switch version will come with 25 additional enhancements including the Dubstep Gun (Remix) package, store DLCs and more.

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected will be released on the 27th of March. Check out the trailer for the Nintendo Switch version below.