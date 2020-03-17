Samsung Game Streaming Service Leaving Soon!

While many of you might not know it, Samsung is also in the game streaming race but it looks like they will not be competing soon as it was reported that the PlayGalaxy game streaming service will be ending at the end of this month.

It was announced last month but people have only started taking notice now. According to the announced the PC to mobile streaming service will be ending on the 27th of March.

No explanation was given but it did say that the end of the service would allow the organization to focus on their resources and add value to the release of future products.

There has not been much attention given to the service mainly because most people were so focused on Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia.