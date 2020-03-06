Skater XL Release Date Revealed

Skater XL was announced at the Nintendo’s Gamescom 2019 presentation last year and now we have a rough release window for the upcoming game.

It was announced by Easy Day Studios this week along with some additional information about the game. One detail that was revealed is that the game will assign each foot to a thumbstick so that the left stick controls the left foot while the right stick will control the right foot.

They explain that this will allow players to have a deeper level of control over the gameplay. The game Early Access launched on the 19th of December 2018 and has been getting some pretty positive feedback from the fans.

The full game is set to arrive this year and will be released on PS4, Nintendo Switch and the Xbox One.