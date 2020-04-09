Skoda Citigo iV: Demand Too High!

Skoda announced this week that they will stop accepting orders for the Skoda Citigo iV as they reported that they are having trouble keeping up with all the orders.

According to the report, the 400 units that they allotted for the local market quickly sold out in less than 60 days. For now, those that one to order one will not be able to put their names now but the electric hatchback will return eventually as the company’s production resumes. The plant was closed down due to the pandemic.

The Skoda Citigo iV will be coming in as the first electric vehicle for Skoda. It will be powered by a 36,8kWh battery pack that would give it 82hp and 155lb ft of torque. The vehicle has an electric range of 140 to 170 miles and can go from 0-62mph in 12.5 seconds with a top speed of 81mph.