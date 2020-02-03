Skoda Kamiq & Scala Monte Carlo UK Arrival Window Revealed

Skoda is almost ready to offer the Monte Carlo version of their Skoda Scala and Skoda Kamiq which will come with some additional black details. Here is what we know right now.

The Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo will come fitted with a few sporty features like the sports seats, steering wheel, and aluminum pedals. Other new features include ambient lighting, black roof lining, door sills with Kamiq lettering and more.

There is also the Virtual Cockpit gauge cluster along with the Amundsen infotainment system and a 9.2inch display & gesture control. Under the hood is a 1.0-liter TSI engine or the 1.5-liter TSI which will come mated to a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

The Scale, on the other hand, will get a new LED headlight and taillight along with features like the panoramic sunroof, 18inch black Vega alloys, black rear diffuser, black lettering on the tailgate and more.

The Monte Carlo versions is set to arrive in the Spring