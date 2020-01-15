Sony Not Attending E3 2020

Sony PlayStation chooses to stay out of E3 last year and they are doing it again this year as the company announces that they will not be attending E3 2020.

While it was not much of a surprise last year, them not attending this year was a huge surprise as with Sony preparing to release their new PS5, fans were expecting them to attend E3 and possibly drop a few more details about their upcoming console.

Some poeple think that it might actually be the right move for Sony as that means they won’t have to fight with Microsoft for attention this year and they have showcased their console at an earlier or later date and have all the attention they need.

Of course, Sony did also say that they do plan to take part in other consume events to promote their PlayStation so we will be seeing them at some of the events.