Sony PlayStation 5 Design & More Details Revealed

After all the rumors and speculations, we finally got to learn more about what the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5 will have to offer.

The physical hardware was finally shown off so we now know how the console will look like. Since the controller was already revealed back in April, we were already expecting to see a similar design on the console with the two-tone color.

The new PS5 will come in two variants, one with the disc slot and another without similar to what Microsoft will be offering on their Xbox Series X as well. The one without the disc slot will of course be slimmer.

While we did get a good look at the upcoming console, other details like the price and release date will be announced later this year. What do you think of the new console so far?