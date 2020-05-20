Sony PlayStation 5 Game Lineup Announcement Teased

We should be hearing about the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5 game lineup soon as Sony teased that they will be revealing the list soon.

While they did not say when they did say that they will be making the announcement soon. From now until the expected launch date of the console, Sony does have a few months in between to make the announcement but most people suggest that it will be announced sometime in the Summer.

A major announcement like this unusually happens at some of the big gaming events but with so many events getting canceled this year, a lot of companies are planning their own schedule and way to announce the news. Hopefully, we will hear more about that soon.

The Inside Xbox presentation has shown what the next=gen games could be offered when the Xbox Series X arrives.