Sony Still Keeping PS5’s Big Secret

We know more about the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5 then we did a few months ago but it is clear that Sony has not revealed all their secrets yet as the company teased that they some announced details.

According to Sony, there are still some unique elements of the PlayStation 5 that would separate it from the previous console, they did not elaborate on it.

What we already know now is that the upcoming PlayStation 4 will be coming in with 3D audio, haptic feedback in the controllers as well as a solid-state drive.

He did say that even when the PS5 arrives, they will continue to support the PS4 which is great news for those that are not looking to make the switch that quick.

Sony did also show off the new PS5 logo recently.