SoulCalibur 6 New Character DLC To Drop Next Week

SoulCalibur 6 will be getting a new DLC fighter later this week. Here is what we know right now.

The new fight will come as part of the Season Pass and this time, it will be Samurai Shodown’s Haohmaru and his Fugudoku katana. His style is pretty similar to Mutsurugi but he has a few buffing and counter mechanic that would set him apart from the other samurai in the game.

The pLayer can choose to get Haohmaru as a standalone fighter which will cost $6 or $34 if you plan to get the Season Pass. This will get you a few other bonus content including some extra DLC characters, creator sets, extra songs and more.

Haohmaru will be arriving on the 31st of March on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Check out his launch trailer below.