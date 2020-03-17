Square Enix Respond To E3 2020 Cancellation

It was announced that E3 2020 will be canceled due to the coronavirus and now Square Enix has responded to the cancellations.

Square Enix started off that while they are dissapointed that the event is canceled, they also understand and respect EA’s decision to cancel the event.

Besides Square Enix, a few other companies have also responded to the cancelations including Devolver Digital, Nintendo, THQ Nordic and more. For now, while the physical plan for E3 2020 will not be happening anymore, the organizers are looking to turn the event into an online experience. We will have to wait to see what they mean by that.

As for the ESA, they have confirmed that the event will be coming back next year.