Star Wars Battlefront 2: BB-8 & BB9E Added To Game

Star Wars Battlefront 2 will be getting two more important characters from the movies, BB-8 and BB-9E, the droids. These droids were originally set to be released on the 31st of January but were later pushed back to the 3rd of February and now we got to learn a little more about them.

The advantage of BB-8 is its speed but on top of that, the droid can also capture Command Post two times faster than the other characters. The Rolling Charge attack will also allow it to roll even faster. He also has his Shock Prod attack which will allow him to deal with electrical damage to enemies. There is also the Resistance Backing for revealing the enemy location.

BB-9E, on the other hand, will come with Shock Pros, smokescreen and more. His Charge Up attack allows allies to fire guns without having to worry about overheating while Shock Spon will push and deal damage to enemies nearby.

The full notes on what the two droids will have to offer in already on their site so you can check that out as well.