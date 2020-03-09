Star Wars Battlefront 2 With Baby Yoda?

Baby Yoda has become so popular now that some people think that it would be a good idea to have it in the Star Wars Battlefront 2 game.

The new Baby Yoda mod replaces the BB-8 model in the game which made sense since they both had a similar size when Baby Yoda is levitating. This started out as a joke last year but it was actually completed.

The creator of the mod is actually the same people behind the cyborg Darth Maul and a few more popular mode. So if you are looking for something fun to past time, do check this out as it is very entertaining to see Baby Yoda floating around and taking people down.

Check out the video on the mod below.