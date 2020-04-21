Subaru Evoltis: The Next EV Crossover

Subaru made sure they secured the name “Evoltis” for themselves in the US a few years ago and at that time, it was speculated that the name will be for a new plug-in hybrid model but it looks like we will see the name on a battery-electric crossover model instead.

According to CarBuzz, Subaru will be working with Toyota on the new battery-electric crossover model that will be based on the concept that Subaru showed off earlier this year but with working to make the production model look more impressive than the concept which should not be hard because the concept was not as exciting as some of the past concept.

It is believed that the vehicle will be offered with a few powertrain options along with extra tech and features like the next-gen Subaru EyeSight driver assistant and camera offering a 360-degree view of the crossover.

The new crossover will only be arriving in 2025 so the wait will be far from over but hopefully, Subaru will have a little more detail to offer as we wait for it.