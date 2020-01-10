Subaru New F**KS Edition Is Not A Joke

Subaru was at the Subaru Auto Show where they showed off their latest Forester Edition.

The new edition is called the Subaru Forester Ultimate Customized Kit Special but Subaru made sure they highlighted all the first letters of the name which spells out F, U, C, K, and S with the edition being shown in lower case.

The special edition was fitted with a few updated features including the tinted lighting units, red accents, huge rear spoiler, 20inch wheels, and yellow brake calipers.

They did not announce that it is under the hood but the standard Forester in Singapore is fitted with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that twill be offering 154hp and 145lb ft of torque.