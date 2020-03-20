Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Won’t Get New Fighters For Now?

Fans of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game have been looking forward to the six extra fighters that the game will be getting but it looks like we might have to wait a little longer now as it was revealed that there could be a delay.

According to Masahiro Sakurai, the director of the game, the reveal and release of the new fighters could be pushed back due to the Covid-19 crises. He explained that he is not able to meet up with those involved with the new fighters and that there might have to delay the release for now.

The also added that even if they can announce a new fighter, they won’t be able to work on the development as planned. We are also supposed to see Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at Evo 2020 which has not been canceled for now but we will have to see if that event will be happening.