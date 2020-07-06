Suzuki Across: What We Know Now?

Suzuki took the covers off their Suzuki Across, a new SUV that will be based on the Toyota RAV4 after the two automakers signed an agreement to collaborate on some models.

The difference is minimal on the inside with the Across coming with a new steering wheel while the rest of the cabin will match what we have seen on the RAV4. The vehicle will also be powered by the same engine that the RAV4 PHEV is getting which is the 2.5-liter petrol four-cylinder engine that is paired with two electric motors to offer 302bhp on the RAV4 but we will have to wait and see if the Across will offer the same numbers.

The new Suzuki Across will also be fitted with a new Trail model that will maximize its grip on slippery surfaces. The vehicle will also get safety features like the lane-keep assist, road-sign assist, dynamic cruise control, blindspot monitoring, and more as s standard features.

No price has been announced yet.