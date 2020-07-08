Team Fortress 2 New Mods Take You Back In Time

Before Overwatch and Fortnite, there was Team Fortress and some modders are looking to bring it back with a new mod on Team Fortress 2 Classic.

The new Death and Taxes update on the classic mod is live now. According to the mod’s website, Team Fortress 2 Classic is a re-imagining of the 2008 to 2009 era of the Team Fortress 2 game with old features and new content.

The TF2 Classic has not gotten an update since 2016 so it is nice to see one coming our way. Players can now play the new version of TF2 classic including the new mode VIP and Domination along with some of the older and newer maps.

You can download it now so go and relive some of your best childhood memories.