Terra Battle Will Be Ending Soon

Terra Battle was released back in 2014 on Mobile. One of the reasons why the game got so much attention was that it was from the creators of Final Fantasy but all good things must come to an end and it was announced this week as all services for the game will be shut down soon.

It was announced that service for the game will end on the 30th of June. Leading up to that date, the Energy currency has been discontinued so players won’t be able to spend more money on the game now. Starting from the 15th of June, players will also be unable to transfer or recover game date and everything will come to an end at the end of the month.

The game did get a sequel called Terra Battle 2 but the game was far less successful than the first game and was shut down in 2018.

Fans of developer Mistwalker can still look forward to the various project that he has been working on includes a few console RPGs and a new game for Apple Arcade called Fantasian.