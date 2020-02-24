Tesla Cybertruck By Hot Wheels Will Keep Broken-Glass Joke Alive

Hot Wheels announced their two new Cybertruck toys last week, both can be controlled by radio frequencies.

The first model will be a smaller model that can be fitted to the famous orange track while the other one can be used on sidewalks or other off-road courses.

This is not a surprise since Hot Wheels have been offering up Tesla toys for some time now. Taking into consideration what happened during the debut of the Tesla Cybertruck, the toys will also come with a broken glass window sticker.

Since these toys were announced last week, the larger 1:10 scale limited edition model has also been sold out. The 1:64 scale model is still available. According to Hot Wheels, the 1:64 car will go up to 500mph scale speed while the 1:10 has a top scale speed of 250mph but we still do not have any 0-60mph time right now.

The 1:10 will cost $400 while the 1:64 model will retail for $20.