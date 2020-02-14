Tesla Model X Forced To Return Over Steering Issue

Tesla will be issuing a recall to bring back 15,000 units of their Tesla Model X after it was reported that the steering on the vehicles could lead to a loss of power steering assist putting the driver and passenger in more risk.

According to NHTSA, the aluminum bolts on the electric power steering gear assist motor to the hear housing might corrode and break leading to the reduction or loss of power steering assist.

The recall will affect the 2016 Tesla Model X, those that were made before October 2016. A similar recalled was made for the Tesla Model S a few years go.

Those affected will get their mounting bolts replaced along with the steering gear if needed. Tesla added that they are not aware of any injuries or collisions related to the power steering.