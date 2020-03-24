Tesla Paid-For Features Not Transferrable

It looks like those that plan to get a used Tesla will have to get them without any of the paid features that the previous owner purchased.

According to Jalopnik, a few owners have come out to talk about their experience with buying a used Tesla. One story from a dealer claim that the Model S that he got from an auction had Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self Driving Capabilities but added that when Tesla ran an audit of the software on their vehicles, the feature was removed without informing the dealer. The dealer then sold the vehicle to the new owner and ended up not getting the features.

After the story got more attention, Tesla responded by saying that it was just a miscommunication but then, more and more reports of other buyers experiencing the same thing started popping up.

We will have to wait and see where Tesla goes from here.